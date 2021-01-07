LG Shares A Glimpse At 48-inch Bendable CSO TV Prior To CES 2021 Event

CES 2021 event is going to be a huge one as several tech giants like Samsung, Sony, LG, AMD, Intel and more are having an exhibition. But, before that, many of them will have their own online event to give the first look at what the year is going to offer. Similarly, LG has bestowed its customers with a first look event, and it is something you wouldn't have expected. Have you already watched the online event? If not, then here is what to expect from the LG CES 2021 event.

LG introduces the 48-inch bendable CSO display

At the first look event hosted by the organisation today that is January 7, 2021, viewers got to see LG's 48-inch bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display. The new technology is was revealed ahead of the CES 2021 event online and it is quite interesting as it sounds. The LG CSO display is not only big but it features a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as to how a user wants. The organisation claims that this new bendable screen technology will increase the viewing experience, especially for the gaming community with the next-gen consoles.

What is more interesting about the CSO screen is that the entire display is a speaker which will be producing sound without any need for an external speaker. For music and movie lovers it may serve as the best set to have. You ask why? It is because the entire screen will vibrate giving an immersive experience.

LG's official press release mentions that the CSO screen can bend to a 1,000R curvature which will not affect uniform viewing distance. The new high-tech smart TV will be super thin having only 0.6 mm broad and a response time of 0.1 ms. The LG CES 2021 event will finally reveal more about the TV which is promised to have a variable refresh rate from 40 Hz to 120 Hz.

CES 2021 dates

The CES 2021 is going to be an online event due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. The Vegas event is scheduled for January 11 and it will be 4-day event lasting till January 14, 2021. You can watch the event live on CES 2021 website or the official YouTube channel.

