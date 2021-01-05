Samsung Galaxy M02s Scheduled To Launch On Jan 7: Price In India, Specifications & More

Quick links:
Samsung Mobiles is all set to launch its much-awaited smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy M02s. It is said that the upcoming smartphone is designed to be pocket friendly without compromising the high-tech specification requirements. With a 6.5-inch display, the 4 GB RAM phone comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery and an Android v10-based Samsung Onee UI operating system. That is the reason why many Samsung fans are wondering about Samsung Galaxy M02s price, specifications and release date. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Samsung Galaxy M02s price is not revealed by the organisation yet. The phone is priced in Nepal at NPR 15,999 for the lone 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option. However, many tech enthusiasts and experts believe that the Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India will be roughly Rs. 10,000. The Samsung smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Water Drop notch display screen and 13 MP Main Camera.
Samsung Galaxy M02s release date is finally announced officially through the Amazon website/ promotional page. The promotion page on the e-commerce website reveals that the launch is set for January 7, 2021. The smartphone will be launched with a 5000 mAh battery.
