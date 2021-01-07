Samsung CES 2021 Introduces Neo Mini-LED Tech In 8K & 4K TVs

Samsung has finally unveiled what 2021 has to offer for the buyers looking for a QLED TV in the CES 2021 event. The Samsung CES 2021 event gave us a glimpse at the new Neo QLED TVs which have improved backlight system based on Mini-LED. So, many buyers who missed out on the event are wondering about what the Samsung TVs have to offer. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung introduces Neo QLED TVs in the CES 2021 event

As we all know, Samsung is the second leading organisation after TCL who is offering a backlight system one that we see on Mini LED TVs on QLED TVs. Apart from this, the Samsung Neo QLED TVs are inspired by the Mini LED TV's better contrast with deeper black levels and precise light control. The Korean organisation also promised that the NEO QLEDs will have full-array backlighting but 40 times smaller than regular LED TVs.

The new Samsung Neo QLED technology will be used by the tech major in its 2021 TV lineup which includes the QN900A 8K TV and the QN90A 4K TV. These new TVs coming in the year will aid in the gaming performance as it will support the next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The new Samsung TVs have interesting features like a “game bar” which gives you quick access to settings, refresh rate, aspect ratio and more. Moreover, they also have an interface to change aspect ratio, so you can change it to 21:9 or 32:9 when playing a game. Not to forget, the 4K/ 120fps support is an eyebrow-raiser for sure.

Apart from this, Samsung's 2021 TV lineup will be full of surprises as it introduces the Google Duo video chat support. Meaning that you will be able to enjoy this feature just by using the Google Duo app on smart TV. By the way, you will also be enabled to mirror Google Duo video chat from your smartphone device. With the new Dex feature and a redesigned remote with rechargeable solar batteries, the new Samsung QLED support TVs are possibly going to dominate the market.

