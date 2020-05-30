Punjab: Ludhiana Scientists Invent Contactless Sanitiser, UV-C Disinfection System

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken the world hostage, India is also grappling with the virus with social distancing measures. However, in the times of the health crisis, Indians have taken the challenge and come up with innovative mechanisms and inventions to fight the deadly virus.

Regular hand sanitisation is one of the important measures to be undertaken to prevent the spread of the virus. Scientists of ICAR - Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering & Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) from Ludhiana, Punjab has designed a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser machine that can sanitise hands without touching any surface. It has an infrared sensor that detects the proximity of the body and dispenses the sanitising gel without requiring a touch command.

READ | PM Modi Pens Letter To The Nation On First Anniversary Of His 2nd Term; Read FULL Message

Rahul Kumar Anurag, the brain behind the invention, has also invented another utility machine -- the UV-C disinfection system that can disinfect our mobile phones, purses, wallets and other personal items. The devices cost around Rs 1500 each.

Both devices can be made at a budget of Rs 1500 each. Touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser also has an infra-red sensor with the help of which we can get sanitiser without touching anything. It can be useful in areas which don't have facilities to wash hands: Rahul Kr, scientist https://t.co/aRWFbRjhj7 pic.twitter.com/Cf31SquFKD — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Punjab: Scientists at ICAR-CIPHET in Ludhiana claim that they have designed two low-cost machines, one touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser to sanitise hands and a portable smart UV-C disinfection system to disinfect mobile phones, wallets, amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Wri771N3rl — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

The portable smart UV-C disinfection system can disinfect our mobile phones, purses, wallets as they may also get infected when we carry them while going out. Using UVC rays for 6 minutes on them, can result in disinfecting them: Rahul Kumar Anurag, scientist pic.twitter.com/W8SV7GINLS — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Cases Decrease Compared To Previous Day; Total At 173763

Earlier in the month, Defence Research Development Organisation's (DRDO) laboratory in Hyderabad also come up with a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet which was designed to sanitise mobile phones, tablets, laptops and currency notes. The machine was called as Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS)

RCI, DRDO, Hyd has developed an Automated contactless UVC Sanitization Cabinet 'DRUVS' to sanitize Mobile phones, iPads, Laptops, Currency Notes, Cheque leafs, Challans, Passbooks, Paper, Envelopes. It has also developed an Automated UVC Currency Sanitizing Device, 'NOTESCLEAN'. pic.twitter.com/8n5sQP3fsJ — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) May 10, 2020

As the nation is nearing towards the end of lockdown 4.0 with merely a day left, the number of cases in India is on an alarming rise. As of May 30, India has reported 173,763 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,971 have succumbed to the virus while 82,369 have been recovered and discharged. The total count of active cases stands at 86,422, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, the nation is recording record new highs in the number of new cases reported every other day. The highest single day spike has been reported in the country at 7,964 new cases and 265 deaths in past 24 hours.

READ | Modi 2.0: Amit Shah Hails PM's Achievements, Thanks India For 'unwavering Support'

READ | Karnataka Set To Launch State Health Register, Committed To Provide World-class Healthcare