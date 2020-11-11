MacBook Pro Vs MacBook Air: Which Device Is Worth The User's Money?

Apple actually made a confusing decision when it decided to launch both the Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in the same 13-inch body. The latest $999 and $1299 MacBook line up looks identical by looks and somewhere, even matches in performances and the only difference one could spot without knowing which is which could be the differently curved frames of the laptop which is the only differentiating factor. Both MacBook Air and Pro come with the M1 processor, similar ports, same memory, and storage options. Read on to know their differences.

MacBook Pro Vs MacBook Air

Perhaps the best differentiating factor between the two laptops is indeed the price. The MacBook Pro Price has been cooked at $1299, which is higher than the MacBook Air Price of $999. However, if users were to pay the extra $299 they will be getting a device that has been bumped up in externals which do not really make a major difference in the overall smooth experience.

Both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air come with the same new Apple M1 chip which has been built on the 5NM technology and packs a punch against the previous intel Core i7. When it comes to the design, MacBook Air comes with a sleeker and lighter design. It weighs 2.8 pounds and measures 0.16 inches to 0.63 inches. Whereas, the Pro comes with a heftier 3 pounds and 0.61 inches in thickness all around. However, another defining change with the MacBook Pro is the Touch Bar display which sets it apart.

Another minor change witnessed in the Apple MacBook Air Vs MacBook Pro is that while both the devices come with the M1 chip, the Air variant has been clocked in at a 7-core GPU and Pro bumps up the cores to 8. MacBook Pro comes with an active cooling system and Air gives it a miss. This could translate to the better handling of performance load for the Pro as compared to Air. In conclusion, Apple fanatics could easily save the $299 and opt for the MacBook Air and still get a competitive device.

