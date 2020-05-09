Mi Box 4K Launched! Know Specifications, Price In India And Sale Details Here

Xiaomi launched its much-awaited standalone Android TV media player on Friday called the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K. The device is laced with many incredible features and it is Wi-Fi enabled for connectivity that provides casting as an essential mode. With so much on its plate, the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K also provides streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more which are users' favourites.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K price in India and sale details

Android TV 9 Pie-powered device is set for Rs. 3,499. A user can catch this incredible device as it is going on sale for the first time on May 10 at 12 PM IST through mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart and Mi Studio stores. Users will soon get to buy this impressive device from the Xiaomi partner offline stores as well. To provide the best services and the existing offers, Xiaomi India has partnered with Docubay, Epic, HoiChoi, and Shemaroo.

Mi Box 4K specifications

The Mi Box 4K is a standalone Android TV 9 Pie-powered device that plugs into your existing television through the HDMI port. It is designed to be placed on a table-top and the device is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor. The Xiaomi Box features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The device constitutes HDR10 format with up to 4K streaming on supported content.

However, the Mi Box 4K is designed to only run the stock Android TV interface. The reason behind this change is due to the targeted audience who usually knows what they are looking for and so the PatchWall interface features have been left out of this device.

The 4K device has an effective Bluetooth connectivity that enables a user to connect headphones or wireless speakers for sound. However, a USB port and 3.5mm digital out socket has also been provided for the user to use the Mi Box 4K as a local media player. The device also has a built-in Chromecast Ultra feature which allows a user to cast content at up to 4K resolution. The only drawback reported by many news portals about the 4K box is that it lacks support for Dolby Vision content where Indian users would love to watch several contents from Netflix in Dolby Vision format. Apart from this, Xiaomi also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi 10 5G in India alongside the Mi Box 4K.

