Xiaomi Launches Mi TV E43K With Bezel-less Design & 43-inch Full-HD Display

Xiaomi has finally launched its much-awaited smart TV called the Xiaomi Mi TV E43K with an incredible bezel-less design which gives an immersive viewing experience. However, the Xiaomi TV is only launched in China and it features a 43-inch display as per the name suggests. The Smart TV of the brand runs on PatchWall operating system supporting content based on Android TV. The online portal of Xiaomi has also revealed that the TV has many alluring qualities such as support for OTT platforms, full-HD and ultra-HD/4K options and more.

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K specifications and features

With so many features mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is currently available in a single variant in the Chinese country. The Mi TV E43K comes with a 43-inch full-HD display with 1,920×1,080 pixels of resolution. The smart TV runs on Xiaomi's Patchwall interface to provide convenient entertainment content.

Apart from all these features, the display comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angles. The Xiaomi Mi TV E43K has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It is powered by the dual-core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed and a Mali-450 MP2 GPU. The other alluring features of the Mi TV includes Wi-Fi connectivity, infrared for remote, two HDMI ports in which one of them supports HDMI ARC (High Definition Multimedia Interface Audio Return Channel), AV port, two USB ports, and finally an Ethernet port. This 43-inch TV has two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0 and it comes with several pre-installed apps. Users also get access to to the Mi app store and Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is compatible in using Airplay and Miracast to cast movies and shows from any smartphone device.

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K price

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K has been launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,099 which is approximately Rs. 11,700. The smart TV comes with full-HD and ultra-HD/4K options. The smart TV is also said to provide its users with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options as well. The global launch date or any information regarding its launch in India has not been released by the tech organisation. However, the Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is expected to launch in India soon.

All Images from Mi.com

