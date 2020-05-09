Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price, Sale Details, Specifications & More

Xiaomi has recently launched its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the Indian market. This is the first time that the tech company has launched its wireless earphones in India. By launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Xiaomi has entered into the competition of the popular segment against already established brands and products such as Apple's airpods. Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K streaming device and Mi 10 smartphone in its latest online event.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India and sale details

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is been sold on the internet for a limited time from May 12 until May 17 at Rs. 3,999. However, after the offer expires, the original price of the wireless earphones is set at Rs. 4,499. So, the sale for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will begin from May 12 at 12 PM IST. For people who are looking for buying it, the wireless earphone will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and it will be also be sold at the Mi partner stores.

Xiaomi launched its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 globally in March 2020, however, the global price differs from the Indian pricing. The global price of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is EUR 80 which is approximately Rs. 6,600. But in India, Xiaomi is selling the same product at a significantly lower price. The reason could be that the organisation is looking to compete with Realme in the segment where Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs. 3,999.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 specifications

The wireless earphones have a design that makes it look similar to an AirPods-like earpiece. It comes with an outer-ear fit and 14.2mm drivers. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0, with the SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs. LHDC is a less common competitor to Qualcomm's aptX and Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codecs, promising high-bitrate audio transmission like other advanced Bluetooth codecs. The user may also like the incredible noise cancellation on voice calls that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 promises.

Xiaomi's latest wireless earphones come with 30mAh batteries in the earphones and an additional 250mAh battery in the charging case. Apart from all these impressive features, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has touch-sensitive controls for playback and access the voice assistant on your smartphone. It also consists of Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, and optimisation for fast pairing and battery levels on devices running on the upcoming MIUI 12.

