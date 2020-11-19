Mivi M80 DuoPods Review: Should You Consider Buying The M80 DuoPods?

The Mivi DuoPods M80 is the latest pair of wireless earbuds from Mivi. It is the newest addition in the DuoPods M Series that builds upon the immensely popularity DuoPods M40. The hearable was released on August 13, 2020, and it soon became one of the most sought-after pairs of wireless earbuds for its appealing features. While the Mivi DuoPods M80 has received many praises since its release, you must be wondering if the product is still worth a purchase. So, let us take a look at all the features and specifications offered by the DuoPods in our M80 review.

M80 review

Mivi M80 design

The DuoPods M80 earbuds are essentially made up of plastic material; however, they offer a glossy finish which gives users a premium feel.

Mivi M80 convenience and comfort

The earbuds are also lightweight and can be used for long hours. However, it may cause discomfort to certain users after continues usage especially due to its smaller ear tips. Nonetheless, the DuoPods M80 is regarded as highly comfortable and convenient when used for 2-3 hours. In addition, the M80 also comes with touch controls which allow users to play/pause music, answer calls, and more.

Mivi M80 sound quality

The sound quality of the M80 earbuds is clearly one of the USPs of this product. It comes with the Qualcomm aptX audio which is used to offer a seamless HD sound transmission. It also cuts down the latency and allows perfect audio-video sync.

Mivi M80 price

The Mivi M80 DuoPods come at a slightly higher price tag compared to the M40. The M80 has been priced at Rs. 2,999 and it is available in three colour options which include white, black, and blue. The M40, on the other hand, can be purchased for ₹2499.

Mivi DuoPods M80 - Final verdict

It is fair to say that the Mivi DuoPods M80 is an excellent addition to the company's existing line of DuoPods M Series earbuds. The Mivi M80 DuoPods are feature-rich earphones that offer a striking balance between premium quality and affordability. Overall, the M80 earbuds are aesthetically pleasing and offer a decent value for money.

Image credits: Mivi