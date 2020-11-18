What Is Ray Tracing In PS5? List Of PS5 Games That Support Ray Tracing

Sony has officially released the PlayStation 5 in several parts of the world including North America, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. It is clearly one of the most powerful gaming consoles that comes with an 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, along with a 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 graphics, among other impressive specifications. While the next-generation console comes with plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, one of the highlighting features is its ray-tracing rendering support. But what does ray tracing do and how it actually works? Let's find out.

What is Ray Tracing in PS5?

Ray tracing is a powerful rendering technique that plays a major part in creating incredibly realistic lighting effects to the video games. It essentially casts out and calculates linear rays of lighting between the player's eye and the various light sources present in the game. This is rendered in real-time as the rays bounce off the different surfaces that it hits.

Is Ray Tracing worth it?

The ray-tracing technology has been used only on PCs; however, it has finally arrived on the PlayStation 5 consoles. With ray-tracing support, the console games can produce far better graphics than what was seen on earlier gaming consoles. This is especially in terms of more realistic lighting, while also rendering more accuracy with the shadows and reflections. This obviously makes it one of the biggest features on the gaming console. Interestingly, the ray-tracing support is also available on the Xbox Series X / Series S consoles which clearly shows its worth.

PS5 games that support ray tracing

Here is a list of all PS5 games that support ray tracing:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Demon's Souls

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Fortnite

Maneater

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

RIDE 4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Please note that some of the video games on the above list are yet to be released.

The PlayStation 5 was launched in certain parts of the world on November 12; however, it will be released in the rest of the world on November 19. Sony is yet to confirm an official release date for the Indian market.

Image credits: Sony