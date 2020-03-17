Nest Cameras Down: Outage Affects Live Cam Feature And Video History

People who own a Google Nest Cam home security camera have probably been facing trouble with launching the live video feature from the camera, among a few other features, for a couple of hours now. This is because the company is experiencing an ongoing outage that has affected a number of features, including the Nest Cam video history. A number of users started reporting the issue on social media a few hours back and the issue still persists.

Image credits: Twitter @ryanunderdev

Nest cameras down - User reports on Twitter:

@googlenest one of my camera is just spinning, almost seems that it is down, when I click on it, doesn’t even give men an option to delete and remove it? Is there an issue with the nest system? — Matthew Ferris (@mferris88) March 17, 2020

Two of my three cameras are out. This is the second time in about a month. I cancelled the nest aware after the last outage and looking to sell these now. Terrible ever since the sneaky switch to google. — Dustin Brown (@dustinRbrown) March 17, 2020

@googlenesthelp SO SICK OF YOU! WHY ARE YOU SO I UNRELIABLE! I want nest aware to be free until you get your shit tougher. How dare you charge people for such an unreliable service! I want a refund immediately! #Google #nest — Jon (@jmakhlouf) March 17, 2020

@googlenesthelp @googlenest @madebygoogle



This is what the Nest Cam stream on my Nest Hub looks like. It's supposed to be displaying my sleeping infant.



Btw, I just got the $5 credit you sent for the last Nest outage. Is this going to be a monthly thing? pic.twitter.com/NoUOKCjImW — VOLTOT (@V0LT0T) March 17, 2020

Google Nest service status and outage details

The recent issue reportedly began to surface after 3 AM today. Google is yet to address the issue and there is no update on the outage details or when users can expect the services to be restored. However, these kinds of technical issues are quite common in the technological world.

The last time Google Nest faced an outage for a lengthy period was last month when a scheduled storage server software update failed to go as intended. It resulted in a 17-hour downtime for Nest cameras, as confirmed by Google. It was reported that the issue had affected the Nest Cam, the indoor and outdoor Nest Cam IQ cameras, Nest Hub Max display and the Nest Hello Doorbell.

Image credits: Google Store