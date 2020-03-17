The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nest Cameras Down: Outage Affects Live Cam Feature And Video History

Gadgets

Nest cameras down - Google Nest Cam home security cameras have recently faced an outage that has affected a few features. Read on to get full details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nest cameras

People who own a Google Nest Cam home security camera have probably been facing trouble with launching the live video feature from the camera, among a few other features, for a couple of hours now. This is because the company is experiencing an ongoing outage that has affected a number of features, including the Nest Cam video history. A number of users started reporting the issue on social media a few hours back and the issue still persists.

Nest status

Image credits: Twitter @ryanunderdev

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

 

Nest cameras down - User reports on Twitter:

Also Read | Amazon Announces Stringent Policies For Sale Of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Price Gouging

Also Read | Is Snapchat Shutting Down In June 2020? Snapchat Addresses Rumours On Twitter

Google Nest service status and outage details

The recent issue reportedly began to surface after 3 AM today. Google is yet to address the issue and there is no update on the outage details or when users can expect the services to be restored. However, these kinds of technical issues are quite common in the technological world.

The last time Google Nest faced an outage for a lengthy period was last month when a scheduled storage server software update failed to go as intended. It resulted in a 17-hour downtime for Nest cameras, as confirmed by Google. It was reported that the issue had affected the Nest Cam, the indoor and outdoor Nest Cam IQ cameras, Nest Hub Max display and the Nest Hello Doorbell.

Also Read | Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Now Available In India, Costs Rs 4,499 

Image credits: Google Store

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Trump
TRUMP'S RACIST CORONAVIRUS REMARK
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19