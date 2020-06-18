Nikon Launches 'Unlock Your Passion' Campaign To Let People Showcase Their Creativity

Nikon India has launched #UnlockYourPassion digital campaign aimed at empowering and recognising the creative community by providing them with an appropriate platform. Participants from different walks of life can showcase their special work and pursuits of your creativity with Nikon’s #UnlockYourPassion.

The campaign encourages users to share their creativity through persuasive and impactful images and is focused on providing a platform to showcase their work. Contestants can use their self-care mantras like cooking, fitness, or make-up, and share the work with a wider audience of Nikon India.

Nikon will announce a theme on its social media platforms every week for a period of one month, and users would be required to share their entries on the basis of those themes. All you have to do is to share a photo of your passion - food, fashion, fitness etc. on your Instagram accounts with the hashtags #UnlockYourPassion and respective hashtag basis current week’s theme and tag @NikonIndiaOffcial Instagram handle.

Nikon Z 50 for Vlogging

Lucky winners of #UnlockYourPassion will be featured on Nikon India’s official Instagram handle. The content creator needs the right equipment for Vlogging and the Nikon Z 50 Vloggers kits is a perfect pair to share storytelling Journey. The compact, lightweight, and powerful mirrorless camera is designed around Nikon’s Z mount, the widest lens mount of any comparable camera system.

For additional ease and convenience, all necessary buttons and dials are placed on the right side of the camera body. It is equipped with in-built Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® for SnapBridge 2.6, enabling them to instantly transfer their snapshots into their smartphones and share on social media.

The Nikon Z 50 kit is ideal for shooting as it is equipped with all the necessary accessories as Small Rig Vlogging Mounting Plate, Saramonic Vmic-Mini, Joby Gorillapod Slr Zoom & Ball Head Bundle, Aputure Amaran Pocket-Sized Daylight-Balanced LED Light, Nikon EN-EL25 (Additional Battery), 64GB SD card, Jealiot Hero bag. Originally priced at Rs 1,12,170, the entire kit is being offered at 20 per cent discounted price of Rs 89,990 and is available at Nikon authorised stores.

