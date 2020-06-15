Nature Photography Day 2020: Celebrate Natural Beauty Through Camera Lens With These Lines

June 15 is designated as Nature Photography Day by the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA). The aim of this day is to promote the enjoyment of nature photography and to explain how images are used to advance the cause of conservation and protect plants, wildlife, and landscapes both locally and globally. Here are a few Nature Photography Day quotes to share on Nature Photography Day 2020.

National Nature Photography Day quotes

“Climb up on some hill at sunrise. Everybody needs perspective once in a while, and you’ll find it there.” -Robb Sagendorph

“One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.” - William Shakespeare

“To photograph is to hold one’s breath when all faculties converge to capture fleeting reality. It’s at that precise moment that mastering an image becomes a great physical and intellectual joy.” - Henri Cartier-Bresson

Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.” - Ansel Adams

“Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still.”– Dorothea Lange

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.” - Aaron Siskind

Some more quotes for Nature Photography Day

“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures." - Don McCullin

“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.” - Diane Arbus

“To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.” - Elliott Erwitt

“The two most engaging powers of a photograph are to make new things familiar and familiar things new.” – William Thackeray

“It takes a lot of imagination to be a good photographer. You need less imagination to be a painter because you can invent things. But in photography everything is so ordinary; it takes a lot of looking before you learn to see the extraordinary.” – David Bailey

