Oculus Quest 2 Announced! Know Price, Release Date, Specs & Pre-order Details Here

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has been revealed during the Facebook Connect event held on September 16, 2020. Fans are finding this newly announced VR headset quite interesting as it comes in two storage variants, 64 GB and 256 GB, with many alluring features. The Oculus Quest 2 also consists of 6 GB RAM with a more powerful Snapdragon XR2 Platform in comparison to Oculus Quest. If you are wondering about Oculus Quest 2 release date, price, specs and pre-order details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know:

Oculus Quest 2 specifications

Ram: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Processor: Snapdragon XR2 Platform

Snapdragon XR2 Platform Colours: New two-tone design light grey and black design and White

New two-tone design light grey and black design and White Weight: 503g headset weight, 10% lighter than Oculus Quest

503g headset weight, 10% lighter than Oculus Quest Product Dimensions: â€‹191.5 mm x 102 mm x 142.5 mm with Elite strap

â€‹191.5 mm x 102 mm x 142.5 mm with Elite strap Pixels per eye: 72hz 1832×1920 (per eye) Fast-switch LCD

72hz 1832×1920 (per eye) Fast-switch LCD Battery capacity: Two to three hours of battery life

Two to three hours of battery life Controllers: Redesigned controllers

Redesigned controllers IPD settings: Adjustable IPD with three settings for 58, 63 and 68mm

Adjustable IPD with three settings for 58, 63 and 68mm Controller charging: AA batteries (2)

Oculus Quest 2 release date

With integrated speakers and microphone, Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets available in the market. The Oculus Quest 2 released date is scheduled for October 13, 2020. Fans are quite excited for this innovation to hit the market which is 10% lighter than the previous generations.

Oculus Quest 2 price

The Facebook Connect event also revealed Oculus Quest 2 price along with many other details. As per the online event, Oculus Quest 2 price is $299 (approximately Rs 22,020) for the 64 GB storage variant and $399 (approximately Rs 29,384) for the 256 GB storage variant.

Oculus Quest 2 pre-order details

After the VR headset's latest announcement in the Facebook Connect virtual event, many people around the world are looking for Oculus Quest 2 pre-order details. However, the pre-orders have begun from today i.e. September 17, 2020, as per the event. Oculus informed its customers about the pre-order on its official Blog which read: "You can pre-order today at oculus.com and our global retail partners, including Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; and Amazon worldwide. We’re also bringing Oculus products to Japanese retail stores for the first time with Quest 2, including Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera, and GEO."

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Oculus.com

