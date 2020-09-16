Apple Event Recap: What Did Apple Announce In The Time Flies Event?

Apple Time Flies Event that took place on September 15, 2020, has bestowed the world with many historical launches of several technological gadgets including iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6 and many more. Apart from this, Apple Inc also launched its latest software updates such as the iOS 14, watchOS 7 and iPadOS 14. Many people joined the Apple event live stream yesterday to get the first look at these incredible offerings. However, many fans were not able to join the event live stream and this is why they are wanting to know more about the recent releases that happened in the virtual event. If you are wondering what did Apple announce, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Event recap:

New Apple Watches announced

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 6 comes with Blood Oxygen Saturation measuring technology, Solo Loop band, four new colours: the new Blue Aluminium case, Classic Gold stainless steel finish, a new grey-black stainless steel called Graphite, and the mesmerising and first-ever (PRODUCT) Red Apple Watch. Apart from this, the newly launch smartwatch comes in 40mm and 44mm case options with a new Apple S6 SiP which is said to be two times faster than Series 5. The Apple Watch also supports features like detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib) and it can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report as well.

Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE comes with accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter. However, the major change that the Apple Watch SE has from Series 6 is that the smartwatch comes with Apple S5 SiP (which is said to be two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3) which is slower than Series 6. Apart from all this, Apple Watch SE specifications include fall detection, emergency SOS, international emergency calling, optical heart rate monitor, and more. But, the newly launched budget smartwatch by the American organisation lacks electrical heart sensor, Blood Oxygen and the ECG apps.



New iPads launched

iPad 8th Generation Specifications Screen size (resolution): 10.2 inches (2160 x 1620) CPU: A12 Bionic Storage: 32 GB, 128 GB Rear camera: 8 MP (f/2.4) Front camera: 1.2 MP (f/2.4) Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi Size: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches Weight: 1.08 pounds (Wi-Fi), 1.09 pounds (cellular) Colours: Silver, gold, space grey



Apple iPad Air Specifications Screen size (resolution): 10.9 inches (2360 x 1640) CPU: A14 Bionic Storage: 64 GB, 256 GB Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8) Front camera: 7 MP (f/2.0) Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi Size: 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches Weight: 1 pound (Wi-Fi); 1.01 pounds (Cellular) Colours: Silver, space grey, rose gold, green, sky blue

iPad Pro Specifications Screen size (resolution): 12.9 inches (2160 x 1620) CPU: A12 Bionic Storage: 128 GB Rear camera: 13 MP (f/2.4) Front camera: 7 MP (f/2.4) Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi Size: 280.60 x 214.90 x 5.90 Colours: Silver, gold, space grey



Apple One subscription

The long wait for all the Apple users is finally over because the organisation finally reveals the Apple One subscription plan which sums up all the subscription plans into a single monthly plan for all the users. The Apple One subscription will provide users with the services of iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. Apple One is available in three different tiers: Apple One Individual at Rs. 195 per month ($14.95 per month), Apple One Family at Rs. 365 per month ($19.95 per month), and Apple One Premier which is currently not offered in India is priced at $29.95 per month.

Apple Fitness+

The newly launched Apple Fitness+ incredibly integrates with the Apple Watch workout app to offer guided workouts. The application is available for users with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. That data gathered from the Apple Watch will also be shown on Apple Fitness+ app.

New software launched

Apple announced that it will be releasing the software updates today i.e. September 16, 2020, to all the eligible customers. The new software unveiled in the Apple Event includes iOS 14, Watch OS 7, and tvOS 7. Nevertheless, the organisation was expected to launch MacOS Big Sur as well, but it has skipped the launch due to some unexplained reasons.

