A14 Vs A12Z Bionic Chip: Which Chip-set Processor Is Better?

The Apple event, also known as the Time Flies event, that was held yesterday on September 15, 2020, exposed people to the new and cool gadgets filled with numerous exciting features. Many people who joined the Apple event live stream yesterday received an incredible look at the newly launched hardware and software products. However, this is the reason why many people who are thinking to buy the recently released Apple iPads are wondering about CPU system A14 vs A12Z Bionic and which one is better. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

CPU A14 vs A12Z Bionic

In the Apple Event September 2020, fans got to know that the Apple is going to use the first-ever A14 Bionic chip in its newly launched iPad Air 4. The CPU system is said to be much faster than all the other current CPUs in its family. However, the previously launched iPad pro is still a huge competition to this recently released Apple iPad as it consists of many incredible qualities. The iPad Pro contains A12Z Bionic CPU system which works enough for an avid user. This CPU system also holds a place in the newly launched iPad 8th Generation, but which one is better, A14 or A12z Bionic?

A14 Bionic specifications

Frequency: 1.80 GHz

CPU Cores: 6

CPU Threads: 6

Turbo (1 Core): 3.10 GHz

Turbo (6 Cores): 3.10 GHz

Hyperthreading: No

Overclocking: No

Core architecture: hybrid (big.LITTLE)

A core: 2x Icestorm

B core: 4x Firestorm

GPU name: Apple A14

GPU frequency: 1.80 GHz

GPU (Turbo): 3.10 GHz

Generation: 11

DirectX Version: --

Execution units: 4

Shader: 0

Max. Memory: 8 GB

Max. displays: 3

Technology: 5 nm

A12Z Bionic specifications

Frequency: 1.59 GHz

CPU Cores: 8

CPU Threads: 8

Turbo (1 Core): 2.49 GHz

Turbo (8 Cores): 2.49 GHz

Hyperthreading: No

Overclocking: No

Core architecture: hybrid (big.LITTLE)

A core: 4x Vortex

B core: 4x Tempest

GPU name: Apple A12Z

GPU frequency: 1.59 GHz

GPU (Turbo): 2.49 GHz

Generation: 9

DirectX Version: --

Execution units: 8

Shader: 0

Max. Memory: 6 GB

Max. displays: 2

Technology: 7 nm

Promo Image ~ Apple.com

