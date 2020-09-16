IPad Air 4 Vs IPad Pro Specifications, Price, Release Date & Pre-orders

The Apple Event 2020 has been the reason behind the launch of some of the most incredible products coming in the market. The fans are quite excited as their favourite iPads are out with some major specifications. Nevertheless, the iPad Air 4 and Apple iPad Pro came out on the same day, this is the reason why many people have been trying to find out major differences between the Apple iPad Air 4 and Apple iPad Pro. If you have been wondering about Apple iPad Air vs Apple iPad Pro then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro

iPad Pro Specifications

Screen size (resolution): 12.9 inches (2160 x 1620)

CPU: A12 Bionic

Storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: 13 MP (f/2.4)

Front camera: 7 MP (f/2.4)

Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi

Size: 280.60 x 214.90 x 5.90

Colours: Silver, gold, space grey

iPad Pro price

The Apple iPad Pro models start at Rs 71,900 MRP in India whereas, in the USA, the price is said to be $799.

Apple iPad Air 4 Specifications

Screen size (resolution): 10.9 inches (2360 x 1640)

CPU: A14 Bionic

Storage: 64 GB, 256 GB

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7 MP (f/2.0)

Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi

Size: 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches

Weight: 1 pound (Wi-Fi); 1.01 pounds (Cellular)

Colours: Silver, space grey, rose gold, green, sky blue

Apple iPad Air 4 price

Apple iPad Air price for the base variant starts at 54,900 MRP whereas the same variant costs $599 in the USA. The tab will come in 5 colour options including silver, space grey, rose gold, green, sky blue.

Apple iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro release date

The Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad Pro release date are said to be on September 18, 2020, as the pre-orders start from the given date. The pre-orders have begun and users can start doing it from Apple.com or Apple TV app. Nevertheless, in India, it still shows "coming soon" on the site.

Promo image credits: Apple.com website