Apple Event Time In India: What Time To Watch The 'Time Flies' Event Today?

Apple will be kicking off its staple annual September event today i.e September 15, 2020. There have been a number of speculations and leaks about the event which will finally be put to rest soon. Though the event is expected to be Apple's introducing its updated hardware in an event that has been simply titled as 'Time Flies'. Read below to know all the details about the event -

Apple 'Time Flies' event details

TIme of the event

The 'Time Flies' event has been scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT, Apple has been notorious in introducing its hardware early on during the day and it looks like this year-round, the company is following the same schedule. However, Indian viewers can stream the event on 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. This marks the second event for Apple which is taking the virtual route in the wae of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier, the company had hosted the WWDC events.

How to watch the event?

Interested viewers can simply head down to the company's official YouTube channel in order to stream the event. There are alternatives like the Apple official website and the Apple TV application for users around the world and in India. Similar to the WWDC 2020 event, Apple is most-likely to showcase a pre-recorded presentation which might be uploaded at whole on their YouTube channel, synonymous to the WWDC event. So, if viewers miss out on watching the event live, they can simply go back and watch it again. As of now, the 'Time Flies' event waiting page is already up on the company's YouTube channel. Viewers can also set a reminder for the same on YouTube itself.

What to expect?

Though Apple usually announces its iPhone line up during the September event, the COVID-19 pandemic has expectedly delayed the devices. This time around, instead of showcasing their flagship iPhones, Apple is expected to announce its updated lineup of iPads, Apple Watch, and much more. Apple will be introducing multiple variants of the Apple Watch ranging from low to high in order to target various users. Besides this, the latest iOS 14 is also expected to get launched for all supported devices.

