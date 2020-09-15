Apple Event Time In US: What Time Is Apple Event Today And How To Watch?

Apple recently announced its annual event which takes place in September every year to unveil a range of its latest products. The event, dubbed “Time Flies”, will be virtually held from Apple Park on September 15 and will showcase the company’s brand new Apple Watch and iPad Air. It is expected that we will get to see the new Apple Watch Series 6, which will be a successor to the popular Series 5 model, along with the Apple Watch SE. This will be a cheaper version of the Apple Watch. It is also likely that the company will unveil an updated version of the iPad Air, the iPad Air 4.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Leaks Reveal Apple’s Surprise Hardware Upgrade, Know Details

In addition, there are also talks about Apple releasing a new MacBook, Apple TV, AirPods Studio, and a new physical tracking device called AirTags at the upcoming event. Moreover, one can also expect the Cupertino company to make a series of other big announcements. Apple is also expected to offer details on when it will release the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 for the end-users.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

Apple event time in US

The Apple 'Time flies' event is scheduled to live stream on September 15 at 10 AM (Pacific Time) in the US. The show will be streamed live from the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M51 Is "India's 1st 7000mAh Phone"; Details About Specs, Price And More

Apple event live stream - How to watch?

People can catch the event online through Apple's official website or via the company's YouTube channel. You can also visit this page at the scheduled time and watch the event from the link embedded below.

Will Apple unveil iPhone 12 lineup at 'Time Flies' event?

There have been speculations suggesting that the latest batch of the iPhone 12 series will not be unveiled at the upcoming event. Instead, they are expected to arrive sometime during mid-October this year. Luca Maestri, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer at Apple Inc, had confirmed earlier that the iPhone 12 series will be releasing a few weeks later than the usual slot.

Also Read | Apple Event Announced For September 15; Expected To Unveil New Hardware

Image credits: zhangkaiyv | Unsplash