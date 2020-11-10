PS5 Is Humongous Console; Designer Intended For Bigger Size For Final Product

Sony PS5's official release is just around the corner. The console itself has been made available for select users such as reviewers and famous personalities. Thanks to that, people have seen the size of the PS5 and it is humongous. Famous youtube reviewers such as MKBHD and Unbox Therapy have been baffled by the sheer size of the console. The designer of the console intended it to be bigger than the size the final product has arrived in.

Sony PS5 intended to be bigger than it already is

The PS5 right now is foot tall and weighs almost 15 lbs make this the biggest console to date. Sony Senior Art Director, Yujin Morisawa intended the console to be bigger than it is right now. When Yujin first drew the concept for the console, he was told by the engineers to shrink it down as it was too big a size for a console. The PS5 is sleek and thin but really tall when put upright.

It captures the attention of any person entering the room almost instantly. As the size is massive, Sony is shipping the PS5 with a stand so that it can sit comfortably and the risk of the console falling is decreased too. The stand is also helpful to sit the PS5 on its side because due to its design it would be wobbling all the time without a stand.

Where to buy PS5 on Launch day?

The PS5 release date is just around the corner. Sony has gone with two launch dates, November 12th for select countries and November 19th for the rest of the world. The consoled has been hyped massively and has broken all preorder records. It is a step into next-gen gaming and players can’t wait to get their hands on their very own next-gen console, the PS5.

Players have been wondering where to buy PS5 on launch day as the pre-orders have been selling out like hot cakes for the console. Everyone still wants to have their console on launch day and are scanning through all places that can provide them with this deal.

One of the places that are prepared for providing its customers with their demands on launch day is Target. Target has confirmed that they will be selling the PS5 from the day it is released and across a number of stores. Target has also mentioned that the console can be purchased online too, to combat the ongoing pandemic and decrease the crowding of people at stores.

It is advisable for the fans to line up early during the launch day as the demand is at an all-time high and there could be a shorter supply of consoles. People can also get their consoles from scalpers selling it on eBay on launch day, but it's best to wait as the restock won't take long after the launch day.

