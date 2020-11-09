PS5 Pre Order Issue; Sony To Tackle Yet Another Issue For PS5 Indian Release

Sony is all set for the release of their new next-gen consoles PS5 and PS5 digital edition worldwide. They have been facing a lot of issues in India for their release. First, Sony had to take care of a copyright issue, wherein an Indian citizen wrongly held the copyright for PS5. This issue was taken care of, but Sony still hasn’t released an official release date for the PS5. They are facing another issue in India related to PS5 pre order.

PS5 pre-order issue

Sony has released the pricing for the PS5 but doesn’t have the PS5 release date yet. However, some Indian retailers are asking customers to pre-order the PS5 through them unofficially and Sony has been made aware of the situation. Retail stores have been accepting PS5 pre-order payments from customers and promising them the console on launch day. Sony has asked these retailers to issue a complete refund for the PS5 pre-order payments. Sony has also asked retailers to refrain from giving any PS5 pre-order information or PS5 release date details to the customers too.

PS5 price in India Announced

As of now, there is no official PS5 release date for India. They have provided PS5 price in India. However, the PS5 with the optical drive will cost INR 50,000 and the PS5 digital edition has been priced at INR 40,000.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Sony has thought about everything and kept the fans and the players at the forefront. They have made a PlayStation Bundle that will include the greatest hits from the PS4. The collection of games will not be a streaming service option, it will be available for download. These games will be available for download on the day of the launch itself.

This will provide the player with a number of games to already have in their collection while starting their journey with the next-gen console, the PS5, or the PS5 Digital edition. It is unclear if these games will be available for a set time period or they can be added to the players’ libraries and can be downloaded at any time. The PlayStation Plus collection is Sony’s retort to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

The games that will be available for download in the PlayStation Plus Collection are:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

