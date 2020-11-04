Where To Buy PS5 On Launch Day? Check Out How To Bag The Next-gen Console On Launch Day

Sony is almost here with its next-generation consoles. This year Sony is coming out with two types of consoles, one with an optical drive and one without. The one without the optical drive will only run games digitally. The two consoles are PS5 and PS5 digital. As the launch date is approaching, the anticipation level for the console is also at an all-time high. Players have been wondering where to buy PS5 on launch day.

Where to buy PS5 on Launch day?

The PS5 release date is just around the corner. Sony has gone with two launch dates, November 12th for select countries and November 19th for the rest of the world. The consoled has been hyped massively and has broken all pre-order records. It is a step into next-gen gaming and players can’t wait to get their hands on their very own next-gen console, the PS5.

Players have been wondering where to buy PS5 on launch day as the pre-orders have been selling out like hot cakes for the console. Everyone still wants to have their console on launch day and are scanning through all places that can provide them with this deal.

One of the places that are prepared for providing its customers with their demands on launch day is Target. Target has confirmed that they will be selling the PS5 from the day it is released and across a number of stores. Target has also mentioned that the console can be purchased online too, to combat the ongoing pandemic and decrease the crowding of people at stores.

It is advisable for the fans to line up early during the launch day as the demand is at an all-time high and there could be a shorter supply of consoles. People can also get their consoles from scalpers selling it on eBay on launch day, but it's best to wait as the restock won't take long after the launch day.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Sony has thought about everything and kept the fans and the players at the forefront. They have made a PlayStation Bundle that will include the greatest hits from the PS4. The collection of games will not be a streaming service option, it will be available for download. These games will be available for download on the day of the launch itself.

This will provide the player with a number of games to already have in their collection while starting their journey with the next-gen console, the PS5, or the PS5 Digital edition. It is unclear if these games will available for a set time period or they can be added to the players’ libraries and can be downloaded at any time. The PlayStation Plus collection is Sony’s retort to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

The games that will be available for download in the PlayStation Plus Collection are:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

