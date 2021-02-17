PS5 Restock: Amazon, Very, Argos To Restock PS 5 Soon; Know All Details

The Playstation 5 has been in great demand ever since it was launched. The game always remains out of stock in most places as all consoles of the PS 5 are sold out as soon as they are made available. If you're living in the UK, read on to find out when the PS5 will be back in stock.

PS5 Restock UK

Playstation fans have another good chance to secure themselves a latest-gen PS console, as many retailers across the country like Very, Argos, Amazon and Simply Games are about to go live with the latest batch of restocks. Even if you missed out on the limited-time drop of the PS 5 at Argos, they are going to be back in stock very soon. Other retailers where PlayStation will be made available are Currys, John Lewis, AO, Scan and Tesco. There is also going to be an Amazon PS5 restock soon. Retailer Very will have around 6000 units of PS 5 for sale from the morning of February 17, so make sure to check on your local Very PS5 supplies. According to Very, the stop should around 10 am GMT on February 17.

Argos PS 5 Restock

PS5 stock will also be available on Argos online store. To get yourself a PS 5 console you will need to make an account with them and be ready and logged in when the stock drops. Then go to checkout on the website with your PS5 and finish your order. If you are unable to checkout keep refreshing the page, as many users have complained about this issue. Keep checking once in a while if you could not secure your order, as cancelled orders will be coming back into the sale.

About PlayStation 5

The PS 5 was originally released on November 12th in the US along with a few other countries. The PS5 has two different models, the standard edition and the digital edition. The PS5 price for these consoles is set at 399 and 499 dollars respectively. If you already have a PS you can look into getting a PS Plus membership where you'll be getting a lot of exclusive PS 5 games for free. More PS5 stock will be coming soon in the next few days so stay tuned for more updates on the restock.

