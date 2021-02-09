PS5 Restock: Know When You Might Be Able To Get Your Hands On One

PS5 has been released and the players have been going crazy over this new gaming console. The players have been trying to get their hands on the next-generation consoles for a long time now. After the initial launch date that was scheduled in February, no retailer has a single console for the players. Because of this the players have been asking about PS5 restock. To help, here listed is all the information we have about it.

PS5 restock

The makers have not yet announced anything related to PS5 restock. This has certainly made the players extremely restless to know when the next batch of consoles is coming in. The makers had initially said that the next wave of PS5 can be expected by March. But because of such a huge demand for the consoles, a number of people have also started to scam the people. As you know that the PS5 stocks are over almost everywhere, it is certainly very difficult to get your hands on one of the next-generation consoles. Because of this, a number of fake websites have also been popping up claiming to have the stocks of these consoles.

Randall Beans is completely a scam that is claiming to sell PS5 consoles and the users should not trust it. The site seems to be a fake of a beans company known by the same name. A number of users on Reddit have also been talking about this Randalls Bean scam. The biggest point that confirms the site is a fake that it not only has the PS5 in stock but they are also te ling the consoles below the listed price. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. The makers have been constantly been trying to get the Ps5 restocks in because of the high demand. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

