PS5 Disc Glitch Found By Player: Here's More About This New PS5 Glitch

The launch of PS5 has created a huge commotion amongst the gaming community. Currently, the players have been talking about a PS5 disc glitch. So to help out the players, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about the new PS5 disc glitch.

PS5 Disc glitch

Okay this is weird, on the PS5 if you put in a disc version of a game while connected to the internet, the game will install the disc at the same time as merging the installation with the latest update from the internet, instead of installing the disc fully first, meaning ... — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 20, 2020

A new PS5 issue has surfaced on the internet after a number of the players complaining about the PS5 Disc glitch. This was faced after a PS5 user uploaded a game and was trying to install the game. The initial part of the game that is required to start the application was installed but the player could not start the game. Instead, he had to wait for the patch note to be downloaded. After the patch note was installed, the player could start his application. Seeing this PS5 issue is not surprising. Almost all the new gaming consoles have some issues during the time of the launch. The makers will surely look into this matter and find a patch to fix it.

More about PS5

The PS5 was released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, others got to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

Exclusives:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

From third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

