The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Bigetron RA From Indonesia Wins Big; India Bags Fifth Place

Gadgets

Winners of PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019. Read more to know about the other teams which took part in the competition and the total points they earned in 3 days.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 has finally come to an end. Bigetron RA, an Indonesian team, has won the title and played extremely well throughout the tournament. The team scored 303 points with 5 chicken dinners taking a huge lead over the rest of the teams. The winners have been awarded a cash prize of $180,000 which is ₹ 1.29 crores approximately and a giant trophy. Here is the video of the PMCO 2019 winners shared on the official account of 'PUBG MOBILE'.

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Names And Shames Cheaters, Escape Ban-related Hassles Now

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Now Lets You Get The Assassin Of Dawn Outfit

Winners of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

The three days were thrilling and exciting for fans and gamers who saw and played the match. From India, Entity Gaming and Soul toke part in PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019. Here is the list of gamers and who won many points as they earned throughout the competition after sixteen matches.

1) Bigetron (Indonesia) - 303 points

2) Top Esports (China) - 197 points

3) Mega (Thailand) - 191 points

4) ILMN (Thailand) - 190 points

5) Entity Gaming (India) - 157 points

6) Team Queso (Argentina) - 151 points

7) RRQ (Thailand) - 147 points

8) Orange (Cambodia) - 139 points

9) Team Unique (Russia) - 133 points

10) Cloud9 (USA) - 131 points

11) Yoodo (Malaysia) - 105 points

12) Soul (India) - 102 points

13) Unicorn Gaming (Taiwan) - 101 points

14) All Rejection Gaming Wistaria (Japan) - 97 points

15) EGC KR Black (South Korea) - 83 points

16) Kurd Squad (Iraq) - 67 points

ALSO READ | Most Awaited Female Character Sara Coming Soon To PUBG Mobile, Check Out Newer Events

ALSO READ | Syndicate Tabard Outfit In PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 Comes To Fore

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG