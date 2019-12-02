PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Bigetron RA From Indonesia Wins Big; India Bags Fifth Place

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 has finally come to an end. Bigetron RA, an Indonesian team, has won the title and played extremely well throughout the tournament. The team scored 303 points with 5 chicken dinners taking a huge lead over the rest of the teams. The winners have been awarded a cash prize of $180,000 which is ₹ 1.29 crores approximately and a giant trophy. Here is the video of the PMCO 2019 winners shared on the official account of 'PUBG MOBILE'.

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Names And Shames Cheaters, Escape Ban-related Hassles Now

And we have new World Champions! @realbigetron has won the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, dominating the competition at every stage! Congrats Bigetron, you earned it! pic.twitter.com/c7Gvo4Ez5D — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2019

ALSO READ | PUBG Mobile Now Lets You Get The Assassin Of Dawn Outfit

Winners of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

The three days were thrilling and exciting for fans and gamers who saw and played the match. From India, Entity Gaming and Soul toke part in PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019. Here is the list of gamers and who won many points as they earned throughout the competition after sixteen matches.

1) Bigetron (Indonesia) - 303 points

2) Top Esports (China) - 197 points

3) Mega (Thailand) - 191 points

4) ILMN (Thailand) - 190 points

5) Entity Gaming (India) - 157 points

6) Team Queso (Argentina) - 151 points

7) RRQ (Thailand) - 147 points

8) Orange (Cambodia) - 139 points

9) Team Unique (Russia) - 133 points

10) Cloud9 (USA) - 131 points

11) Yoodo (Malaysia) - 105 points

12) Soul (India) - 102 points

13) Unicorn Gaming (Taiwan) - 101 points

14) All Rejection Gaming Wistaria (Japan) - 97 points

15) EGC KR Black (South Korea) - 83 points

16) Kurd Squad (Iraq) - 67 points

ALSO READ | Most Awaited Female Character Sara Coming Soon To PUBG Mobile, Check Out Newer Events

The overall standings after 16 grueling matches in 3 intense days for the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals, sponsored by #Vivo! You have your Top 3 representing teams, @TOP_Esports_ & @MEGAEsportsSEA with @realbigetron claiming the World Championship in 1st place! #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/VBD4OpiQvk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 2, 2019

ALSO READ | Syndicate Tabard Outfit In PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 Comes To Fore