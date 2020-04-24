PUBG Mobile Friendly Devices To Enrich Your Gaming Experience Amid The Lockdown

Gaming has lately become very popular amid the lockdown. From Call of Duty to Fortnite to PUBG, there are high chances you would have seen at least one of these being played around you. What makes gaming even better is the gaming experience one has. To enrich the experience, it is important that the player chooses an apt device that will enhance the features of the game. Here are a few devices that are best for playing PUBG Mobile.

Best of devices to play PUBG Mobile on

OnePlus 7 Pro

There are very few phones that are truly game-focused. Designed in collaboration with eSports competitors and a dedicated Fnatic mode promises a CPU focus with almost available resources. The phone blocks network access from other apps and also bans calls and notifications. Another great feature is the device’s speed.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Unarguably the best, the new iPhone range arrived with a bang. The phone’s battery life is way better than the previous iPhones. This comes in really handy for heavy games like PUBG, Fortnite and more. The phone has a 5.8-inch OLED screen that makes the visuals a great experience. This one claims to be faster and better.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

This device is a step up from the previous devices including the S9. With the horsepower to spare, the device has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as the OnePlus 7 Pro. With an amazing AMOLED screen, one gets vibrant visuals and the blackest of blacks when dealing with intense films or games.

Honor 20 Pro

This device claims to be an absolute beast when it comes to mobile gaming. The device has a powerful Kirin chipset and 8 GB of RAM allowing more space. It is extremely versatile and it not only has the ability to lock Fortnite Mobile to 60fps but also includes a range of features on the phone to boost the online connection. It especially tunes other features on your phone to increase battery life and divert resources to make everything run as smoothly as possible.

Razer Phone 2

This is the king of all phones when it comes to gaming. The device has a 5.7-inch screen which has both HDR and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device manages to enhance pretty much any game you choose to play. It has an added feature of the Dolby Atmos sound and the amazingly fast Snapdragon 845 processor which gives the device its speed.

