Realme Buds Air Will Reportedly Support Wireless Charging Right Out-of-the-box 

Realme is gearing to launch its first truly wireless earbuds, aka Realme Buds Air, in India on December 17. The company has already ‘shown off’ their full design as well as teased a few features, but it’s stayed silent on core hardware. A new report suggests the Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging right out-of-the-box. That’s a big deal, if true, since rumour also has it that Realme will launch the Realme Buds Air at a ridiculously low price of Rs 4,999.

The report is accompanied by what appears to be a promotional render of the alleged Realme Buds Air. In the render, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds (inside their charging case) are seen charging over a wireless pad – with a green LED clearly highlighting the feature. Realme has drawn a lot of inspiration from Apple while designing the Realme Buds Air but while Cupertino took a second-generation product to bring wireless charging, Realme seems likely to get it done in first try – if the report comes out to be true, that is.

Apple sells wireless charging case as optional with the AirPods 2. It isn’t clear if Realme will also offer its Realme Buds Air in standard and wireless charging case options. The latter is expected to cost higher. But while the AirPods 2 start at around Rs 15,000, Realme’s Buds Air will, most probably, be priced below Rs 10,000.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ The other will be black and white. Realme is also touting their seamless experience in terms of sound and connection.

Just like how the AirPods don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds also look like they’ll follow suit. Then there’s the stem. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will have them too. The charging case seems taken from Apple’s book too. Realme will launch the Realme Buds Air in India on December 17 alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G-powered Realme X2 phone.

Also Read: Realme Buds Ear Will Be Realme’s first Truly Wireless Earbuds, Launch Set For Dec 17