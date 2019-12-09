Realme Buds Air Will Be Realme’s first Truly Wireless Earbuds, Launch Set For Dec 17 

Realme isn’t waiting until D-day to reveal more information about its first truly wireless earbuds set to launch in India on December 17. Realme has already shown us the design through multiple teasers and now we know what the company will be calling them. Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds will be called Realme Buds Air.

The Realme Buds Air will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ The other will be black and white. Realme is also touting their seamless experience in terms of sound and connection.

We are here with music to your ears.

Introducing #realmeBudsAir, the new generation #TrueWireless & #RealSeamless experience.

Launching at 12:30 PM, 17th December.

Stay tuned to our social channels and https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv

Know more: https://t.co/4aHmvSiQOo pic.twitter.com/mSvPCfDrOZ — realme (@realmemobiles) December 9, 2019

Realme Buds Air will look like Apple AirPods

But the most interesting bit will be the design. The Realme Buds Air will look exactly like the Apple AirPods. Just like how the AirPods – not the new AirPods Pro – don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds also look like they’ll follow suit. Then there’s the stem. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will have them too. The charging case seems taken from Apple’s book too.

Be that as it may, you can surely expect the Realme Buds Air to be very aggressively priced. So, chances are those looking to buy a decent pair of wireless earbuds that also happen to look a lot like the Apple AirPods, won’t mind at all. More details are awaited.

Elsewhere, Realme will also launch the Realme XT 730G in India on December 17. The Realme XT 730G will boast of the same design as well as the same 64MP quad camera setup as the Realme XT, but there will be a faster processor inside as well as faster charging. There’s also buzz about a Realme 5i, which will reportedly be a more affordable take on the Realme 5. Since Realme is yet to confirm anything about the Realme 5i, the last bid should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also Read: Realme XT 730G, Realme Truly Wireless Earbuds India Launch On December 17