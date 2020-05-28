Redmi Earbuds S Launched; Affordable Cost & Easy Functionality May Attract Range Of Users

Redmi recently launched its first wireless earbuds for the Indian market. With the launch of Redmi earbuds S, it seems like the earbuds would be competing against the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo. However, the vast pricing difference between both the earbud variants could create a storm in the technology markets and the tech lovers. Read on to know more details about this newly launched Redmi earbuds S that dropped in the Indian markets yesterday at 12 noon.

The Redmi earbuds S could be brought from mi.com, Mi homes, Mi Studios, Mi Stores, Mi Commerce, Amazon for now, and is expected to arrive at the retail stores soon.

ALSO READ| Realme Watch Launched With 1.4" Colour Touchscreen, Fitness Tracker & 9-day Battery Life

Redmi earbuds S features

The Redmi earbuds S are easy to connect and its plug and play system could play an important role in attracting the non-tech savvy customers as well. No app is required to connect the earbuds with the phone, as it simply works by the usual Bluetooth pairing method.

The Redmi Earbuds S is launched at an affordable price range of Rs 1,799.

According to the company, the earbuds are aimed to support efficient use in long hours and minimal ear fatigue.

The earbud case is in a black matte finish and even the earbuds are launched only in the black colour variant.

Redmi Earbuds S has a multi-function button that enables taking up calls without touching the smartphone.

The earbuds have a low latency mode which is dedicated to gaming purposes, it is supposed to offer a seamless gaming experience by providing wireless latency to 122ms which reduces audio lag while playing games.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with 7.2mm drivers.

They are light in weight, weighing 4.1 gm.

Redmi earbuds S for fitness enthusiasts and employees

The earbuds are IPX4 sweatproof and splash-proof, so they provide water-resistant support and boast of even surviving the rain. Being sweat proof can entice fitness enthusiasts who work out daily.

The earbuds from Redmi are expected to last for 12 hours in one full charge.

The voice assistant support and Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip that reduces background noise may entice the users who need to talk for a long time.

ALSO READ| Xiaomi And Redmi Part Ways To Operate Independently As Different Brands: Report

image courtesy: Mi website

ALSO READ| How To Remove Headphone Symbol In Redmi Devices With Few Simple Tricks

Redmi Earbuds S is priced at Rs 1,799 while the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2,999. Even though in China, the pricing of the Redmi earbuds S is less and reportedly costs Rs. 1,100 the earbuds are priced at an affordable range.

ALSO READ| MIUI 10 Stable Update Now Available For Xiaomi Redmi 4, 4A

Promo Image courtesy: Mi official website