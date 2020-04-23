How To Remove Headphone Symbol In Redmi Devices With Few Simple Tricks

Several Xiaomi users have been complaining about their phones getting stuck in headphone mode, meaning that a headphone symbol constantly appears on the notification bar of the device screen. This can be frustrating as it wouldn’t allow users to talk with another person on a call without having to enable the phone's loudspeaker.

The issue with Xiaomi smartphones getting stuck in a headphone mode is not restricted to a particular series or model of Xiaomi phone but occurs across both series from the company, including Redmi and Mi phones. However, it is not a major issue and not every Xiaomi user will face this problem on their devices. So, let us check out a few simple tricks you can try at home to fix the headphone issue on your Xiaomi phone.

How to remove headphone symbol in Redmi

Clean the headphone jack

Simply grab an earbud and gently insert it into your phone’s headphone jack to clean it thoroughly. However, you should switch off your handset before trying this method.

Plug and pull

If the first method didn’t fix the issue, you should take your headphone and insert it back into the headphone jack and quickly pull it out. You will need to practice this a number of times before it finally resolves the issue. Make sure that you do this trick in a careful manner to avoid any damages to the phone’s headphone jack.

Phone settings

If the above methods didn't resolve the issue, here is another fix you can try out. Unplug the headphone, if plugged, and follow these steps:

Go to phone ‘Settings’, click on ‘Sound and Vibration’ and open ‘Audio Settings’. Now select a Headphone type from the list.

Next, you need to plug the headphones and then remove it. You need to wait for a few seconds and check if the headphone symbol has disappeared. If the issue persists, it is recommended that you visit an authorized Redmi service centre to get your device diagnosed.

Image credits: Reddit