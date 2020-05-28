RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition Specifications, Expected Price, Launch Date & More

The Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has recently launched three new devices in the Chinese market Redmi 10X, Redmi X TV, and a RedmiBook 16 on May 26, 2020. Where the Redmi 10X series came in three variants, the latest Redmi laptops were also introduced in three sizes. The brand is going to sell the new RedmiBook Ruilong Edition notebook in three distinct sizes such as 16.1-inch, 14- inch, and 13-inch and the name is given as per the screen size.

RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition Specifications

According to the reports, the newly launched RedmiBook 16 has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio similar to the 14-inch RedmiBook laptop or the RedmiBook 14 whereas comparatively, the 13-inch version has an 89 per cent ratio. The laptops also have a 100 per cent sRGB wide colour gamut and the bezels of the display are 3.26mm. As per the official site of Redmi, the RedmiBook 16 has “ultra-narrow bezels” and it comes with a large 46Whr battery which can last up to 12 hours.

Also Read | Redmi 10X Series Launch Date, Price, Specifications and more

The RedmiBook 16 is said to have 1C fast charging tech which allows the device to reach 50 per cent in just 38 minutes. The newly launched laptops are powered by AMD’s latest Zen2 architecture Ryzen 4000 series processors, with up to Ryzen 7 4700U clocked at 2.0GHz and it has a maximum dynamic acceleration frequency of 4.1GHz.

Also Read | How to remove headphone symbol in Redmi devices with few simple tricks

Redmi revealed that the new AMD also offers a 60 per cent multi-core overall performance improvement. The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition comes with a 65W mini power adapter which uses the universal Type-C interface. The alluring features also includes Intelligent sensor key and it comes with three performance modes for the distinct use cases.

Also Read | MIUI 12 release date, Livestream link & time; Watch Xiaomi's 1st global launch event LIVE

RedmiBook 16 Price

The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition price is set at RMB 3,799 which is approximately Rs 42,420 in India. However, this price is set for the 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. Apart from this, the RedmiBook 14 is available at a discounted price of RMB 3,699 which is roughly Rs 39,240. Similarly, the RedmiBook 13 Ruilong version is priced at RMB 3,799 which is around Rs 40,300 in India. Xiaomi Redmi's newly launched RedmiBook will go on sale from June 1. The global launch date is not yet released but according to the reports, the Xiaomi Redmi 10X series, Redmi X TV, and RedmiBook 16 is expected to be launched by August 27, 2020.

Also Read | Xiaomi and Redmi part ways to operate independently as different brands: Report