Reverse Charging Introduced By Micromax For Their New Upcoming Smart Phones

Micromax is currently working towards making a comeback into the smartphone market. They recently released a live stream about their upcoming phones and their specifications. The makers managed to grab a lot of attention for adding the reverse charging feature to their phones and the fans certainly seem to love it. Read more to know about the reverse feature that has just been added to Micromax.

What is reverse charging?

Recently, people have been asking a lot of questions related to Micromax’s latest stream. They have been asking questions like what is reverse charging and how does reverse charging work. The answer to these questions can be found by looking at Micromax’s live event and their phone features. But if you still have not been able to figure it out yourself, don't worry. We have got you covered with your guide about Micromax’s reverse charging and how does it work. Read more to know what is reverse charging and how does reverse charging work.

Reverse charging basically means that the user can charge another phone with their Micromax phone. The mobile can convert into a power bank that can be used to charge other phones. This feature has already been introduced to the market by a number of companies and some are still planning to make their phone ready for reverse charging. Apart from the reverse charging feature, the makers also released a lot of features for their new mobiles. So let’s take a deep dive into the specification list of the new Micromax smartphones.

India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.

Micromax Infinity IB

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

RAM: 4GB RAM

Storage: 32GB

Battery Capacity: 5,000mAh battery

OS: Android 8.1

Micromax recently shared a Tweet about the specification list of tha phone and also added that “The camera on the IN 1B is no less. It comes with an AI Dual Camera with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. No doubt, it will make your pictures shine bright. http://micromaxinfo.com #INMobilesUnveiling #MicromaxisBack #InForIndia”.

The camera on the IN 1B is no less. It comes with an AI Dual Camera with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. No doubt, it will make your pictures shine bright.

Micromax one Note Specifications

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 3950 mAh

Display: 6.08" (15.44 cm)

Ram: 3 GB

Launch Date In India January 28, 2020 (Official)

Front Camera: 5 MP

Processor: Unisoc SC9863

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position: Rear

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

