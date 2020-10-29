IPhone 12 Pro Durability Test; What Are The Limitations To Apple's Latest Flagship?

The latest iPhones have been announced and reviewers are getting early access to these models to test them out extensively. The people have been graced with 4 new iPhones this year, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These new iPhones feature a new ceramic shield on the screen which provides up to 4 times drop protection and drop testers are all set to test the limitations of the new iPhones. A lot of information has come to light about the new iPhones after the iPhone 12 Pro durability test.

iPhone 12 Pro durability test

Famous YouTuber, JerryRigEverything has posted a video on their youtube channel, testing the iPhone 12 Pro to its physical limits. The video shows that the iPhone 12 Pro has become a lot more shatter-resistant, it still scratches up like any normal glass. The iPhone 12 Pro screen started scratching up a little on level 6 on the Mohs scale and the scratches became significantly more visible on level 7. This was the same result as the previous year’s iPhone 11.

The Youtuber has mentioned that the drop protection can be attributed to the design of the new iPhones, making the screen a lot more flush in the way it is housed in the body of the phone. The side stainless steel panels are hard to scratch up, but it's easy to scrape off some paint from those frames. The YouTuber also put the screen under a direct flame to check the heat resistance and to their surprise, no damage was visible, and this was thanks to the new ceramic shields.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a strong frame and it can’t be bent by pressure, so the iPhone has avoided the bend gate with this one. Other reviewers believe that the ceramic shield is a more malleable protective covering and that’s why it has such great drop protection but easy to scratch. Normal Glass screens are brittle and that’s why they are harder to scratch but easier to shatter.

For the rear cameras of the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple has gone with a sapphire crystal covering like always. The rear camera covering also started showing scratches on level 6 and level 7 on the Mohs Scale. All the other iPhone 12 models’ screens had a similar result as they have been built exactly the same. All of them had the same level of toughness.

