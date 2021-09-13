Samsung Could Make Their Upcoming TWS Earbuds Completely Waterproof

Samsung has been working on expanding their wearable product roaster with their products like smartwatches and earbuds. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly working on upgrading the Galaxy Buds that gives you the option to use them underwater.

LetsGoDigital spotted a patent filed by Samsung that allows them to make their Galaxy Buds completely waterproof. The current version of the Galaxy buds have water resistance but it is different from a waterproofed device which has the capability to withstand prolonged and stressful conditions inside water. Samsung’s patent listing has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about this information about Samsung’s TWS earbuds. Here is all the information about Samsung’s plans on developing new TWS earbuds that are fully waterproof.

Samsung Galaxy Buds for underwater use

The makers are planning to make their Galaxy Buds waterproof using a neckband that can be detached anytime. According to the reports from LetsGoDigital, Samsung Electronics filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in March 2021. The patent was published on September 10 with the title ‘Wearable device that can be worn on ears of the user, and accessory for supporting communication thereof’. The buds are going to be loaded with almost all the features that are available in the current Galaxy Buds Pro. these features include active Noise cancellation, multiple sensors and microphones and touch control on the sides. Nothing official has been released by Samsung about this product. But more information is expected to be released by Samsung soon.

More about Samsung

Apart from this, other leaks about the South Korean tech giants suggest the release of their new S22 phones. Recent leaks from MyFizGuide mentions that the Galaxy S22+ is going to be loaded with the EB-BS906ABY battery that has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. The same battery pack is supposed to be added to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. An older report about the phone mentions that Samsung is currently testing a 65W charging for Rainbow RGB. Other leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to be sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor similar to the one used for Galaxy S21 Ultra. The report also mentions that it will support 5G and may launch in January 2022.