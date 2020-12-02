Samsung Fixes Bug To Resume UI 3.0 Auto-update In Galaxy Z Fold 2 Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new launch from Samsung, was causing some problems to the users. They were unable to get the UI 3.0 Auto Update. The beta update for UI 3.0 was released on November 25, 2020. But, the update was unavailable to a lot of Galaxy Z Fold 2 models due to a bug issue. The Korean tech giant has fixed the bug to solve the problems to ensure that this problem does not occur again. Many users in South Korea received the automatic UI 3.0 Beta update recently.

More details about this update problem

According to a report by TizenHelp, Samsung users in South Korea have already started to receive the auto-update request for their Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 models. The previous update was causing a lot of problems for many Samsung users. Users were unable to log in to their phones after the update was launched. Hence, Samsung had to halt the update from one ui2.5 to UI 3.0 beta version. It was caused by a major bug inside the framework.

There was no initial solution to this problem as users had to reset their phone using the factory reset method. During such a reset procedure, a lot of users lost their valuable data from their phone. In some cases, the Beta Operation manager also requested the users to remove any kind of passcode. But, the problem was still there. Due to this problematic and corrupt framework, a lot of users were not using the beta UI 3.0 update and were using one ui2.5 initially.

According to a Twitter post by Cozyplanes, the faulty update also prevented a lot of users from backing up their data. The backup recovery mode was also not working. The previous update was based on ZTKB/BTKB. It has the film ware of version F916NKSU1ZTKB/F916NOKR1ZTKB/F916NKSU1BTK8.

the service center is returning back with their phones factory reset and downgraded to One UI 2.5.

The faulty update's baseband is ZTKB/BTK8, while the firmware version is F916NKSU1ZTKB/F916NOKR1ZTKB/F916NKSU1BTK8. — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 25, 2020

Samsung recently launched the new beta update with framework version F916NKSU1ZTKD. The brand has fixed all the major bugs. Users have started to receive the update from 25th November and the brand will gradually release the corrected and fixed update in different locations. This update is an Over-the-air type update and comes with a size of 189MB.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is one of the latest offerings from the Korean brand, is a premium phone. In India, the device price starts from Rs. 149999.

