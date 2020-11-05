Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date Leaked; Check Out The Latest On Samsung's New Flagships

Samsung has just announced three new devices for its users: The Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung has just recently become the brand with the highest market share in smartphones in India. A renowned leaker Jon Prosser has leaked the release date for Samsung’s latest flagships. People have been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date.

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date has been leaked by popular leaker Jon Prosser. Jon Prosser is also responsible for the leak of the arrival of the iPhone 12 lineup. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Jon Prosser stated that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be released on the 14th of January 2021 and also enlisted the colors that will be available for the series. Jon Prosser tweeted, “Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Announcement: January 14, 2021 Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021, Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Samsung has also made one more detail available for the people. For its new Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the devices will no longer be shipped with the AKG headphones. It will be shipped with the successor to the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Beyond. This offer will only be available for the users that pre-order the phone. This is a strategic move by Samsung to beat its competitor, Apple. Apple recently removed the wall adapter and the lighting earbuds from the box of its new phones to reduce their carbon footprint. Samsung wants to take advantage of this move by making a sweet deal from its package and swerving the users from one brand to another.

Reported Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Battery: The Samsung S21 will house a 4,000 mah battery, The Samsung S21 Plus will sport a 4,800 mah battery and the Samsung S21 Ultra will house a whopping 5,000 mah battery.

Processor: For the United States the phones should house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor and for the rest of the world it will be Samsung’s next Exynos chipset. This chipset will be paired with Android 11 and One UI 3.0.

Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra is reportedly set to have a 108-megapixel rear camera set up and a 40-megapixel front camera setup.

Display: The smaller Samsung Galaxy S21 will sport a 6.2-inch flat display and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a curved display between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also reportedly going to be shipped with the S pen.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be priced at $999, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be priced at $1,199 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be priced at $1,399.

