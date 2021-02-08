Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Launch Date, Specifications, Price And Other Details

Samsung is one of the giants in the smartphone industry. In contrast to their rivals, Samsung makes cell phones for every type of individual and caters to a larger audience. They made their Flagship installments, they additionally have mid-range installments for individuals and a reasonable series of smartphones as well. Individuals can choose which kind of Samsung phone best suits their financial plan and other prerequisites because of this. Many people want to know about the Samsung Galaxy a52 5g launch date.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Launch Date

A new Samsung phone is coming to the market and this one will Support 5G among other things and it was spotted on US FCC Certification site. The launch date for this phone hasn’t been announced as yet but other exciting details have been revealed. Many people want to learn about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India too.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price in India

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is set to come in two variants, one with 6GB Ram and 128GB Storage and the other with 8GB Ram and 256GB Storage. The estimated price for the model with lesser storage is INR 40,000. The estimated price for the model with higher storage is INR 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications

The new phone will have a lot more under the hood along with 5G Support. Check out the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications below:

As mentioned earlier, the phone will have two variants one with 6GB Ram and 128GB Storage and the other with 8GB Ram and 256GB Storage. Rest all features are the same on both the A52 5G Variants

The phone will run a Snapdragon 750 Octacore processor which will be advanced enough to undertake some heavy-duty tasks

It has a beautiful display size at 6.46 inches (16.41 cm) and provides 407 PPI, Super AMOLED

It also has 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras, LED Flash, and a 32 MP Front Camera for some breath-taking selfies

The phone will harbor a 4,370mAh battery. It will also have fast charging and a type-c USB Port.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will support 5G connectivity for blazing internet speeds

It also has a fingerprint sensor and has an expandable memory slot that supports up to 1 TB of Storage.

Disclaimer:

This information has been gathered by various leakers and tipsters, it hasn’t been provided by the official Samsung website. People should take this information as assumptions and estimations as no official announcements are out yet.

