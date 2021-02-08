Samsung Galaxy F62 Release Date, Time And All Other Details You Need To Know

Samsung is one of the heavy hitters in the smartphone business. Unlike their competitors, Samsung creates smartphones of all types and uses. They created their Flagship series, they also have a mid-range series for the people and an affordable series of smartphones too. People can decide which type of Samsung phone best suits their budget and requirements thanks to this. The latest smartphone that Samsung is coming out with is the Samsung Galaxy F62 and many people want to learn more about it.

Samsung Galaxy F62

This new Samsung smartphone release is just around the corner. A dedicated Flipkart page has been created just for the sole purpose of providing information on this phone. This will help the users get an idea of Samsung Galaxy F62 Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications, and Samsung Galaxy F62 Price. Check out all the information on the Samsung Galaxy F62 below:

Samsung Galaxy F62 Launch date and Price

The release date for the latest Samsung Smartphone has been set for February 15th and the release time is 12 noon. No official Samsung Galaxy F62 price has been announced, but the company has mentioned that the smartphone will be priced between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has Dual Sim support for 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi. Under the hood, it has the Exynos 9825, Octa-Core, 2.73 GHz Processor. Samsung has been generous with the memory providing the people with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB and has Memory Card Supported, expandable up to 512 GB. It has a massive 7000 mAh Battery and also has Fast Charging. The display is also a big one, standing at 6.71 inches, 1080 x 2400 px SuperAmoled, providing 393 PPI. The smartphone has a Display with Punch Hole and no notch. It hasn’t compromised on the cameras either with a quad-cam setup of 64 MP Quad Rear & 32 MP Front Camera. The new Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with Android v11.

Wanna live life in the fast lane? Say hello to the #FullOnSpeedy #SamsungF62. Our brand new phone loaded with the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor that will keep you a step ahead of everybody else. Launching on 15th Feb at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/QA8eIem9rn — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 8, 2021

Samsung Galaxy F62 Flipkart

This new incoming smartphone has its own dedicated Flipkart page that provides information to the users. It tells the users about the release date and time, which is February 15, 2021, at 12 noon. It has also boasted best in class segment scores on this page, 452,000+ Antutu 8 Score, 2,400* Geekbench 5 score, and 68 GFXBench 5 Score. Lastly, it also lets the users know that this phone has been designed and made in India.

