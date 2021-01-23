Samsung Exynos 9611 Vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730g - Which Is The Right One For You?

If you’re looking to buy a new android device, but are confused between which processor or SoC to opt for, you've come to the right place. Here’s your simple guide to choose between the Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730g. Read on to know more.

Chipmakers Samsung and Qualcomm have been stuck in constant competition for years in the SoC business. They are constantly in a race to bring out high speed optimised SoCs for Android devices. Usually, Qualcomm comes out on top but Samsung has a collection of good competing SoCs as well. With the large hold Samsung has over the smartphone market, they get away with using their own Exynos SoC in their own devices and some other brands. Let's take a look at Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730g.

The Exynos 9611 is a mid-range SoC for Android devices. It has 8 integrated cores in two clusters. It’s based on an older generation 10nm architecture, making it comparably slower than newer SoCs. The integrated LTE modem supports 4G at up to 600 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It has 4 ARM Cortex A73 cores clocking at 2.3 GHz and 4 ARM cores up to 1.7Ghz. Moreover, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and support for 802.11 Wifi. It also comes with an integrated ARM Mali-G72 GPU which supports Vulkan, DirectX12 and Opel GL.

The Snapdragon is a relatively fast mid-range SoC with 8 cores divided into 2 clusters. A high-performance cluster contains 2 ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and a power-efficient cluster with six small ARM Cortex A-76 cores. Snapdragon 730g is optimised for gaming, hence the ‘g’ in the title. The integrated graphics card is higher clocked and Wifi is optimised for reduced latency. It also has integrated Bluetooth 5 and Wifi 6. Moreover, Snapdragon 730g is made on the relatively new 8nm process making it faster and more efficient than a 10nm process SoC.

If you’re looking to buy a phone but are confused between options, here is the Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 730g comparison. As you see, Snapdragon outperforms the Exynos 9611 in nearly all categories. This is to be expected, as 730g is a newer chip built on a faster 8nm fabrication process. However, it's also slightly more expensive than the Exynos 9611. Let's take a look at Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon difference.

So what are the benefits of using each SoC? Samsung has higher GPU frequency and higher clock speed, whereas Snapdragon is optimised for gaming and high performance. It's also based on a newer architecture of 8nm that makes it much more powerful and energy-efficient. Basically, if you're looking for a smartphone for everyday use, the Exynos 9611 should be good for you, but if you want to do gaming on your device or use heavier software, you should opt for Snapdragon730g.

