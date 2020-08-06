Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Release Date, Price, Specifications And Features

After months of rumours and speculations, Samsung has finally introduced its brand new pair of wireless earbuds called the "Galaxy Buds Live." The premium earbuds have been launched along with the company’s Galaxy Note lineup – the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy buds live release date

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Live on August 6 globally. The earbuds have been released in three colour variants including Mystic White, Mystic Black, and Mystic Bronze.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live price

The Galaxy Buds Live has been priced at $169.99, which comes to approximately ₹12,734. It will compete with Apple's AirPods Pro which has been priced at $249, and Sony's WF-1000XM3 at $229.

Galaxy Buds Live specs and features

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds feature a unique bean-shaped design and offer a USB-C port on the back for charging. The earbuds come with 60mAh batteries each (472mAh battery for the case), which can also be charged wirelessly. It can offer nearly one hour of playtime with only a few minutes of charging. On a full charge, it can go up to six hours and the charging case can offer additional charges, taking the playback to almost 20 hours.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Buds Live supports Bluetooth 5 which will allow users to keep the earbuds always connected and in sync with their smartphone.

Samsung has also equipped the earbuds with active noise cancellation, making it the first earbuds from the South Korean company to have this feature. The Galaxy Buds Live also features an LED on both inside and outside of the case that allows users to check its charging status. In addition, users will also get touch controls and app-based customisation for Android and iOS. One will also have the ability to play around with the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and more. However, the new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds only come with IPX2 water resistance rating, which offers only a small amount of sweat resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is said to work perfectly with both Android users and iOS devices. This means that you can also pair the Galaxy Buds Live with your new iPhone if you're not an Android user.

Image credits: Samsung