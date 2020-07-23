Samsung Galaxy Z Flip To Hit The US Market On August 7, See Price And Specs

As per reports, the South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its new Samsung Galaxy Z flip in USA on August 7. Samsung launched an older version of the Galaxy Z flip in February 2020. However, the new model aims to provide a better processor as well as 5G network connectivity. Further, this model will be available in different colours. This news comes just a few days before the Galaxy Unpacked event. While this phone will be launched in the US markets, it is unsure whether the Samsung Galaxy Z flip will be available in India. This is because India does not have a 5G network yet. Here is some information about the Galaxy Z Flip price and specifications:

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M31s To Have Reverse Charging Feature? Details About Specs, Price And More

Galaxy Z Flip price:

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z flip will be priced at $1,450. However, the previous model of the Samsung Galaxy Z flip was priced at $1,380.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Beans Design, Features, Leaks And Estimated Price; Details Here

Samsung folding phone:

Just like the previous model, the new model of the Samsung Galaxy Z flip has a foldable design. The Samsung folding phone features a clamshell design. Further, this model will have a flexible screen glass. Moreover, the new model will be available in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colours. Changes have also been made to the body of the phone in order to ease the process of clicking pictures and watching Youtube videos. With the launch of the flip phones, Samsung aims to revive the 90s fashion of flip cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip processor:

The new Samsung Galaxy Z flip phone will have an 865 Plus processor. On the other hand, the older model had the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. As per reports, the new 865 Plus processor will render 10% faster graphics as compared to the old processor.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad-camera Setup Launched In India At â‚¹21,999

Galaxy Z Flip review:

The old model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip received mixed reviews from users. While some found the design of the phone to be strange, some greatly appreciated its look. Several users felt that the Samsung folding phone offered great performance. However, some felt that the battery life of the phone could be improved. Further, the front display of the phone was criticized for its tiny OLED display. During the release of this model, Samsung collaborated with the fashion brand Thom Browne. Users who purchased the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition also received the Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, as well as a leather case.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 24 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers

All Image Source: Screengrab of Samsung's official website