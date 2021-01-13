Cold War Zombies Free Week Details: Date, Platforms & How To Claim It?

COD Cold War launched in November 2020 is gaining a lot of player in its community with each time passing. The popular Zombies mode and a newly added game mode called Gunfight Blueprint, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is levelling up to the expectations. Players are placing in hours while playing Cold War attempting to arrive at the top. So, many community members are wondering about the Cold War Zombies Free Week and how to claim it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Cold War Zombies Free Week

COD Cold War being a 'paid-for' game, had only one game mode before the Gunfight Blueprint mode was added. Nevertheless, since the new update arrived that is Thursday, January 4, players can now download Zombies as a standalone installation. Yes, that is true. So players using Xbox, PlayStation and the Battle.net client on their computer will be able to reap the benefits of Cold War Zombies Free Week. However, before you get all hyped up, you must be aware of "when is Cold War Zombies free to play?" Have a look at the dates below.

When is Cold War Zombies free to play?

The Cold War Zombies Free Week is currently LIVE, so you can go and download the standalone installation to enjoy the mode. However, it will only last until January 21, 2021, and after which the free access will cut off. But, after the free week is over, you will have to pay for the full version of Call of Duty Cold War to continue playing Zombies.

Just like the full-version the free week offer also supports multiplayer, so you can ask your friends to try it out before purchasing. Apart from the Zombies mode, players will also get access to the Die Maschine map and the timer-based Cranked. PS4 or PS5 players will also be able to enjoy Onslaught. The Call of Duty Cold War costs Rs 5,100 for PS4 and Rs 5,490 for Xbox One on Amazon in India.

