Last Updated:

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x Where To Buy? Know The Release Date, Specs And More

'Where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900x?' is the question in everyone's mind. Learn about the release date, specifications, and more about AMD Ryzen 9 5900x here

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
amd ryzen 9 5900x where to buy

Every player trying to build a gaming PC understands the need for processors. These processors help the game run smoothly and efficiently. Players try to build their PCs according to the system requirements of the games in the market. PC processors are a lot faster and have more processing power than consoles, that is why a game looks a lot more detailed on a PC. Sometimes players go for minimum system requirements and sometimes they go for the high-end requirements. Players have been wondering where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900x:

Also read: Where To Buy PS5 On Launch Day? Check Out How To Bag The Next-gen Console On Launch Day

Also read: How To Get Starlink Internet Beta? Get To Know More About SpaceX's Internet Service

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x Where to buy

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x will be available worldwide from the 5th of November for the price of $449. Here is a list of places to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900x online:

United States

  • Amazon

United Kingdom

  • Amazon
  • Ebuyer
  • Scan
  • Overclockers
  • Curry

Europe

  • Amazon Italy
  • Amazon Spain

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x specs

Here are the outlined specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

  • Number of CPU Cores: 12
  • Number of Threads: 24
  • Base Clock: 3.7GHz
  • Max Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz
  • Total L2 Cache: 6MB
  • Total L3 Cache: 64MB
  • Unlocked: Yes
  • CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET
  • Package: AM4
  • PCI Express® Version: PCIe 4.0
  • Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included
  • Default TDP / TDP: 105W
  • System Memory Specification: Up to 3200MHz
  • System Memory Type: DDR4
  • Supported Technologies: AMD StoreMI Technology, AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility' and AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium
  • Product Family: AMD Ryzen™ Processors
  • Product Line: AMD Ryzen™ 9 Desktop Processors
  • Platform: Boxed Processor
  • OPN Tray: 100-000000061
  • OPN PIB: 100-100000061WOF

More on AMD Ryzen 5900x

AMD has also announced the Radeon series and when paired with the Ryzen it uses the ‘smart access memory feature’ which helps in more efficient use of the combined memory of the CPU and GPU reducing the buffering and latency. AMD follows their tradition of launching 4 new CPUs with the 5000 series. 5600x, 5800x, 5900x, and 5950x have been released for the series. This processor is made for gamers that want to dwell in top tier gaming. With the specs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x provides, players can run the most demanding Flagship titles with no worries, they just need the right set up. Check out the new AMD features below:

AMD StoreMI Technology

  • A fast and easy way to expand and accelerate the storage in a desktop PC with an AMD Ryzen™ processor.

AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility

  • The Simple and Powerful Overclocking Utility for AMD Ryzen™ processors.

AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium

  • For the best possible VR experiences, AMD offers select Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium processors. 

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods; Bring The 'Wild' To The Wild West With The Mods

Also read: Starlink Kit SpaceX: Get To Know What You Get In Starlink Starter Kit

First Published:
COMMENT