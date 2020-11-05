AMD Ryzen 9 5900x Where To Buy? Know The Release Date, Specs And More

Every player trying to build a gaming PC understands the need for processors. These processors help the game run smoothly and efficiently. Players try to build their PCs according to the system requirements of the games in the market. PC processors are a lot faster and have more processing power than consoles, that is why a game looks a lot more detailed on a PC. Sometimes players go for minimum system requirements and sometimes they go for the high-end requirements. Players have been wondering where to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900x:

Also read: Where To Buy PS5 On Launch Day? Check Out How To Bag The Next-gen Console On Launch Day

Also read: How To Get Starlink Internet Beta? Get To Know More About SpaceX's Internet Service

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x Where to buy

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x will be available worldwide from the 5th of November for the price of $449. Here is a list of places to buy AMD Ryzen 9 5900x online:

United States

Amazon

United Kingdom

Amazon

Ebuyer

Scan

Overclockers

Curry

Europe

Amazon Italy

Amazon Spain

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x specs

Here are the outlined specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

Number of CPU Cores: 12

Number of Threads: 24

Base Clock: 3.7GHz

Max Boost Clock: Up to 4.8GHz

Total L2 Cache: 6MB

Total L3 Cache: 64MB

Unlocked: Yes

CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: AM4

PCI Express® Version: PCIe 4.0

Thermal Solution (PIB): Not included

Default TDP / TDP: 105W

System Memory Specification: Up to 3200MHz

System Memory Type: DDR4

Supported Technologies: AMD StoreMI Technology, AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility' and AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium

Product Family: AMD Ryzen™ Processors

Product Line: AMD Ryzen™ 9 Desktop Processors

Platform: Boxed Processor

OPN Tray: 100-000000061

OPN PIB: 100-100000061WOF

More on AMD Ryzen 5900x

AMD has also announced the Radeon series and when paired with the Ryzen it uses the ‘smart access memory feature’ which helps in more efficient use of the combined memory of the CPU and GPU reducing the buffering and latency. AMD follows their tradition of launching 4 new CPUs with the 5000 series. 5600x, 5800x, 5900x, and 5950x have been released for the series. This processor is made for gamers that want to dwell in top tier gaming. With the specs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x provides, players can run the most demanding Flagship titles with no worries, they just need the right set up. Check out the new AMD features below:

AMD StoreMI Technology

A fast and easy way to expand and accelerate the storage in a desktop PC with an AMD Ryzen™ processor.

AMD Ryzen™ Master Utility

The Simple and Powerful Overclocking Utility for AMD Ryzen™ processors.

AMD Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium

For the best possible VR experiences, AMD offers select Ryzen™ VR-Ready Premium processors.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Mods; Bring The 'Wild' To The Wild West With The Mods

Also read: Starlink Kit SpaceX: Get To Know What You Get In Starlink Starter Kit