Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price In India, Sale And Pre-order Details

Samsung has finally released three of its new smartphone devices, including Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, Samsung Galaxy S21 is making buyers eager to know more about it. The smartphones are out in with various storage options such as 128 GB storage 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage 16 GB RAM depending on the variants. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know the Indian price of Samsung Galaxy S21 series and sale details. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 5G screen size is 15.84cm (6.2") and it comes in three vibrant colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB costs only Rs 69,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price in India

Similar to S21 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G comes in two storage variants such as the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. However, the price for both the variants is Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G screen size is bigger than S21 5G as it mounts to 16.95cm (6.7").

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the top premium offering under the series cost Rs 1,05,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. However, there is a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale details

According to Samsung's official announcement, the newly launched smartphones; Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Buds Pro will go on sale on January 29, 2021. The devices can be purchased from Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart. However, the pre-order window will go live from January 15 and the customers who want to pre-order the smartphones will get a Galaxy SmartTag for free as well as a Rs 10,000 Samsung Shop voucher. The Samsung Shop Voucher can be redeemed to buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Travel Adapter. You will also obtain a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank customers.