Apple IPad Pro 12.9 With Mini-LED Display Launch Date Revealed; Know Details

The iPad Pro 12.9 and 11-inch by Apple are among the most popular tablets in the market. However, the recent news about a major upgrade to the iPad Pro 12.9 says that the organisation is working to bring a new mini-LED display feature. There have already been speculations that the technology giant will switch to using mini LED displays, and it appears that the transition will start with this big iPad Pro tablet. However, MacOtakara has recently revealed the launch date of iPad Pro 12.9 with the mini-LED display. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple Mini LED iPad Pro 2021 launch date revealed

The release date of Apple iPad Pro 12.9 with Mini-LED display has not been officially revealed. However, the latest report from DigiTimes suggests that the new iPad Pro is expected to launch sometime during the first quarter of 2021. Nevertheless, while buyers were hoping that the Apple Mini LED iPad Pro 2021 will release by March, MacOtakara (via Wccftech) suggests that the expected date could be accurate.

The latest report also reveals that there will be some design changes such as a change to the speaker's position to fulfil the need of a Mini-LED Display. It also mentions that iPad Pro 11-inch may skip the Mini LED upgrade. The two models are expected to feature the latest A14 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, and the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported earlier that the company has been planning to launch a number of redesigned MacBook Pro devices with Mini-LED display technology.

The use of Mini-LED display technology will obviously bring a range of benefits and interesting features to the upcoming iPad Pro. These improvements include deeper and darker blacks, more contrast, higher brightness, richer colours, and power efficiency. In addition, it also makes use of inorganic Gallium nitride (GaN) which does not degrade with use like OLED.

Apple iPad Pro Price in India

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (256GB, 9.7 Inches, WI-FI, Rose Gold) - ₹ 51,490

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (32GB, 12.9 Inches, WI-FI, Silver) - ₹ 55,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, 12.9 Inches, WI-FI, Space Grey) - ₹ 63,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, 12.9 Inches, WI-FI, Gold) - ₹ 64,500

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (64GB, 10.5 inches, Wifi, Space Grey) - ₹ 71,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (64GB, 10.5 inches, Wifi, Silver) - ₹ 71,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (256GB, 10.5 inches, 4G & Wifi, Silver) - ₹ 85,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (256GB, 12.9 inches, 4G & Wifi, Space Grey) - ₹ 85,900

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (512GB, 11 inches, Wifi, Silver) - ₹ 95,813

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (512GB, 12.9 inches, 4G & Wifi, Space Grey) - ₹ 103,900

