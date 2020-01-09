'Smart Cradle' Mimics Parents' Movements To Put Babies To Sleep

At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020, '4moms' a company that makes technology-enabled baby gear, recently presented it smart cradle that reportedly can mimic parents' cuddles to lull babies to sleep. According to international media reports, the mamaRoo sleep bassinet moves on the commands of parents as the base stays still and the basket can glide up and down, side to side to help babies sleep. The basinet further helps the babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Congrats to MamaRoo sleep™ bassinet 🎉 This smart sleep solution is set to launch at #BabyTechCES and was recognized as a #CES2020 Innovation Award Honoree. Tag an #expectingmom #newmom that would love this @4moms product 🤗 pic.twitter.com/s5BAKQKyOB — BabyTech Summit (@BabyTechCES) December 24, 2019

According to the official site, “The mamaRoo sleep bassinet is a new, smart sleep solution that integrates the same proven motions of the 4moms mamaroo infant seat, which has helped calm and soothe over a million babies, into a safe, sleep environment”.

The cradle also has five patterns, car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye and wave and each of the five movements has five speeds, offering a total of 25 different settings. All of the movements further have been programmed on the basis of natural motions that parents make while trying to comfort their babies. The site further also stated that apart from the five movements, the cradle also has vibration settings and four white noise options, including rain, ocean, fan and shush. All the settings can also be set on a timer.

The cradle costs $330 and can be connected to the 4moms applications as well. The application allows parents to customise the sleep setting remotely. The sale of the bassinet will reportedly start from February and interested buyers can buy it directly from the 4moms official website.

'Smart pyjamas'

While the bassinet is for babies, scientists last year also came up with 'smart pyjamas'. The pyjamas are reportedly embedded with self-powered sensors that provide unobtrusive and continuous monitoring of heartbeat, breathing and sleep posture. According to reports, the garment called 'Pyjama' could give ordinary people as well as clinicians, useful information to help improve sleep patterns.

Trisha L Andrew, who led the team said, “our smart pyjamas overcame numerous technical challenges. We had to inconspicuously integrate sensing elements and portable power sources into everyday garments, while maintaining the weight, feel, comfort, function and ruggedness of familiar clothes and fabrics”.

