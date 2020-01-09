Australian Sikhs Contribute To Massive Relief Work Amid Bushfires

Several organisations and groups have volunteered to support the victims, firefighters and other relief workers as they battle the unprecedented bushfires. Sikh communities living in Australia have been at the forefront of relief work by providing food, groceries and medical support. In the hour of need, the states of New South Wales and Victoria receiving tremendous contribution from the Sikh community.

Australian Sikh Support is one such non-profit organisation which is providing meals to distressed victims. Former Indian cricketer commended their relief work on his Facebook page calling their gesture “hope for the humanity”. "Cheers to Australia Sikh Support for coming out at the hour of need and provide the best to the victims of this calamity...let's all pray for Australia and hope the situation gets under control soon,” wrote Yuvraj.

Sukhwinder Kaur, a volunteer, cancelled her trip to India to cook meals for the victims. She wanted to visit India to see her elder sister who is in a coma but decided against it saying victims of the bushfire are also her family and it’s her responsibility to support them. “ If I had left the people here during such a difficult time, I don't think I could call myself a good human being,” Kaur told an Australian news channel.

Support pours in

Sikh Volunteers Australia, a Melbourne-based charity, has been travelling around the fire-ravaged region and are distributing food. On New Year’s Eve, the Sikh Volunteers set up the food van in Bairnsdale Oval relief centre from breakfast to dinner. They thanked the restaurant owners for helping them buy groceries and giving space in their restaurant to make food for people affected by bushfire. On January 2, their team reached Orbost relief centre and will stay there until the situation gets under control.

Owners of an Indian restaurant, Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, are offering free food to firefighters and victims. The couples, with the help of their staff, have been cooking curry and rice and giving it to people living in temporary shelters.

(With ANI inputs)