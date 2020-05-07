Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: D2H Offers FREE Services On Long-term Subscriptions

During this time of lockdown, DTH services have become a boon for people as they are practising social distancing by staying at home. The users of Direct To Home services spend their time watching movies and TV shows in Hindi, English and the subscribed regional languages. Videocon D2H is amongst the major DTH service providers in India that provide users with an extensive list of channels in impressive recharge plans. While talking about Videocon D2H recharge offers, the operator is giving a free one-month subscription to its users.

Videocon D2H offers free services on long-term subscriptions

Videocon D2h is offering ist subscribers free service on long-term recharges. This means if a D2h customer makes a one-time recharge of 12 months i.e. for a year, then the company will provide an additional 30 days of service for free. Users can now make a one-time Videocon D2h recharge for 12 months and they will obtain the overall service of total 13 months.

Also Read | Coronavirus: HRD Ministry to launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students

Apart from this, the operator is also giving free services on long-term recharges for three and six months. On the Videocon D2H recharge of three months, the organisation is giving seven months free subscription to its users and on the recharge of six months, the subscribers will reap the benefits of free subscription for 15 days. This means if you make a long-term Videocon D2H recharge of 12 months, 6 months or 3 months the users will enjoy free services of 30 days, 15 days and 7 days respectively.

Also Read | How to change the language on Airtel TV in the latest and older DTH sets

In addition to the same, D2h users can also take advantage of an extra 30% cashback on the UPP amount. This 30% cashback offer is available for all the users not just for the long-term recharges. However, this offer is limited to selective users and the company will provide the cashback to random subscribers.

Also Read | Tata Sky recharge offer provides 2 months free subscription; Know details

Also Read | How to change the language in Tata sky set-top box? Here's a guide for you