Tata Sky Recharge Offer Provides 2 Months Free Subscription; Know Details

Tata Sky is amongst the biggest organisation that provides Set Top Box facility in India. Many users in the country use Tata Sky services because of its impressive picture quality and an extensive list of channels to browse through while enjoying a great time at home. It also provides users with numerous packages that they can choose from while subscribing for its services. Tata Sky is back with yet another exciting offer for its users that grants them 2 months of free services after the recharge of 12 months.

Tata Sky gives free 2 months subscription on recharge with Citibank cards

Customers can now reap the benefits of an additional two months of free service on Tata Sky recharge of 12 months with Citibank cards. This new offer was launched earlier in April this year and it is available for both Citibank credit and debit card users. A user can use this offer by making a subscription payment for 12 months in their DTH account using either Tata Sky website or using its mobile application.

Details of Tata Sky recharge offers for Citicardholderslders

According to information provided on the official website of Citibank, this new free subscription offer of Tata Sky is valid until June 30. This means users can use this offer until June 30 using both Citibank credit card or debit card. Apart from this, the Citibank cardholders will get the 2 months free subscription but it does not apply to Citibank Corporate Credit Card users.

How to avail this Citibank offer on Tata Sky Recharge of 12 months?

To avail this offer, all a customer needs to do is to use their Citibank card while recharging their Tata Sky account for an annual pack or a monthly Tata Sky recharge pack for 12 months to get the additional two months of service for free. However, Citibank Corporate Credit card users are excluded from the offer so make sure to use personal bank account credit or debit cards.

Apart from this, the Set-Top Box provider is also giving a cashback offer that provides one-month balance as cashback upon recharging the account for 12 months for both non-Citibank and Citibank customers. This offer also brings one month of free service for customers paying for an annual pack. According to the T&C of the offer, the cashback amount will be credited within 7 working days.

